Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after buying an additional 691,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,122,000 after buying an additional 1,238,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,520,000 after buying an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.81.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

