Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

