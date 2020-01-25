Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

