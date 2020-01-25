Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after purchasing an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after purchasing an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,043,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $798,622.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,780,504 shares of company stock worth $219,697,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

