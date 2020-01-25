Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $76.29 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

