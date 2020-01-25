Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nice worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Nice by 3,627.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Nice by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $177.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. Nice Ltd has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $182.06.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

