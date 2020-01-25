Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after purchasing an additional 664,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,302,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,254,000 after purchasing an additional 195,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 316.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $47,055.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

