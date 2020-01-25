Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

