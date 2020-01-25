Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $44.13 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.22. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

