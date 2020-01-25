Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,250,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,476,000 after buying an additional 500,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,078,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 86,314.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 135,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 135,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 104,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

