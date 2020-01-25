Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.08 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

