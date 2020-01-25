Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

