Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.