Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.