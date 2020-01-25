Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,861 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.90. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

