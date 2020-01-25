Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $356.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.57 and a 200 day moving average of $308.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.