Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,784 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,784 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $115.48 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $105.13 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.