Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $288.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total transaction of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

