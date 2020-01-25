Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,612 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 26.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.