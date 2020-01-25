Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 75,274 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,274 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.