Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 30,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 23,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $136.76 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

