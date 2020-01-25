Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $26.26 million and $8.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitAsset, Bitbns, BiKi and MXC. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,004,168 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Dcoin, BitAsset, BitMax, Binance, Bitrabbit, Coinall, Bitbns, BiKi, WazirX, Korbit, KuCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

