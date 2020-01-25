Fetch (FET) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.16 or 0.05516965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019895 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033638 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

