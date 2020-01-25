Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 113,194 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,417,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.