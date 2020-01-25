Fiii Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $845.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex. Fiii has a market capitalization of $90,732.00 and approximately $845.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $264.44 or 0.03147484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00202941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii launched on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.