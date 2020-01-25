Financial Comparison: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 7.44% 4.02% 2.02% Global Net Lease 9.73% 1.91% 0.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.61 $188.64 million $2.26 7.34 Global Net Lease $282.21 million 6.50 $10.90 million $2.14 9.58

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50 Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

