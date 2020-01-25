Financial Contrast: Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) vs. Elastic (NASDAQ:ESTC)

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) and Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Varonis Systems and Elastic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 0 3 12 0 2.80 Elastic 0 4 10 0 2.71

Varonis Systems currently has a consensus price target of $80.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.61%. Elastic has a consensus price target of $100.46, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Elastic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Elastic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $270.29 million 9.56 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -86.48 Elastic $271.65 million 19.76 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -36.88

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elastic. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Elastic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97% Elastic -43.22% -40.66% -22.52%

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Elastic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

