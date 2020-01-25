Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,998 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,238,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,376,000 after buying an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,724,000 after buying an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

