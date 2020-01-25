Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

