Financial Survey: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% Limelight Networks -12.84% -14.82% -11.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Limelight Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 24.91%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion 3.90 $162.00 million $0.94 33.94 Limelight Networks $195.67 million 3.25 $9.84 million ($0.02) -273.00

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Limelight Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

