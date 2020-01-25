Fintab (FNTB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Fintab has a market cap of $10,179.00 and $7.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico. Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

