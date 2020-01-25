FintruX Network Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Liquid. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $810,830.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

