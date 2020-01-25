First American Bank Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.792 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

