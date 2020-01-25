First American Bank Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

