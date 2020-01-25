First American Bank Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 99.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

