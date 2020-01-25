First American Bank Buys Shares of 103,164 Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,164 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Exelon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $491,701,000 after buying an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $353,937,000 after buying an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,266,000 after buying an additional 562,591 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Exelon by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,060,000 after buying an additional 362,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE EXC opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.