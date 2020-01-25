First American Bank Buys Shares of 26,795 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $2,461,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

