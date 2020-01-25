First American Bank Buys Shares of 30,690 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $158,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

