First American Bank Buys Shares of 51,503 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

First American Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,799,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day moving average is $135.04. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $107.81 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $2,978,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

