First American Bank Invests $1.09 Million in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in IBM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IBM by 3.6% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.93.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. IBM has a 12 month low of $126.85 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

