First American Bank Invests $1.71 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

