First American Bank Invests $6.57 Million in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $147.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $134.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.