First American Bank Makes New Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

First American Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter worth about $27,531,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

