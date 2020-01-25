First American Bank Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 19,703.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after buying an additional 1,207,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 479,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 317,974 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,800,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,063,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,898. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $62.56 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.