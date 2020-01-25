First American Bank Purchases New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

