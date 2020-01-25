First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. First American Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

