First American Bank Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First American Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $63.15 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

