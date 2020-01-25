First American Bank Purchases Shares of 21,077 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

NYSE LYB opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

