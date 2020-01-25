First American Bank Takes $3.08 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

First American Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

