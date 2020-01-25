First American Bank Takes $5.11 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First American Bank purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nike by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Nike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

